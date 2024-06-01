STUDENTS MYSTERIOUSLY COLLAPSE, SPARKS CONCERN AT MPELEMBE SECONDARY SCHOOL OF LUANSHYA

In a startling turn of events, twenty students from Mpelembe Secondary School in Luanshya District collapsed one after another while on school premises yesterday.

Prior to losing consciousness, the students had complained of feeling dizzy adding to the mystery surrounding the incident.

And speaking to RoanFM, Luanshya District Education Board Secretary Dr. Veronica Mubanga, who was present at the scene confirmed the unsettling situation.

Dr. Mubanga said the affected students were swiftly transported to Thompson and Roan General Hospitals for urgent medical attention.

Meanwhile, one of the distressed students, Deborah Shamwaka found at Thomson Hospital, recounted experiencing a severe headache before blacking out adding a personal perspective to the puzzling occurrence.

And a concerned guardian, Robina Shamwaka said she received distressing news of her granddaughter’s collapse while attending to her daily errands at the market.

Despite efforts to seek clarification, officials from Thomson Hospital declined to comment on the incident, leaving many questions unanswered regarding the sudden mass collapse of students at Mpelembe Secondary School.

Roan FM