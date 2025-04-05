Students shouldn’t celebrate bursaries, those are loans which they’ll pay back – Kafwaya
LUNTE PF MP Mutotwe Kafwaya says students should not be celebrating bursaries because they are loans which will be paid back.
Responding to UPND Secretary General Batuke Imenda, who urged students to continue supporting the UPND if they wanted meal allowances and bursaries to continue, Thursday, Kafwaya said a serious government would be working on giving grants to students instead of loans which they would have to pay back…
Credit: Diggers