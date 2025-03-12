STUDY REVEALS ALARMING UNDERAGE ALCOHOL ABUSE IN LUSAKA



A study by the Churches Health Association of Zambia (CHAZ) and its partners has revealed that children as young as 10 years old are consuming illicit alcohol in Lusaka.



The study found that 66.5% of these underage drinkers are male, while 33.5% are female.



Key factors driving this crisis include peer pressure, lack of parental supervision, economic hardships, easy access to illicit alcohol, and weak law enforcement.





CHAZ Acting Chief Executive Officer Marlon Banda stressed that underage drinking is not just a youth issue but a broader societal concern, calling for an urgent and coordinated response.





Meanwhile, Ministry of Health Public Health Director Dr. Kalangwa Kalangwa warned that alcoholism is a ticking time bomb, contributing to psychiatric cases at Chainama Hospital and increasing HIV transmission risks.



