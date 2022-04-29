STUDY REVEALS MOST FAMILIES ARE SUSPENDING THE NUMBER OF MEALS PER DAY TO COPE WITH INCREASING COST OF FOOD

By Michael Kaluba

A preliminary study by the Civil Society Scaling up Nutrition Alliance -CSO-SUN- has revealed that most families have resorted to suspending the number of meals from 3 to 1 per day in a bid to cope with the ever increasing cost of food items on the market.

The study further shows that some families are either having 1 or 2 meals in a day, while those consuming 3 meals are said to be reducing on the quality of foods as they resort into getting cheaper foods on the market which in turn is compromising the country’s standards of nutrition.

CSO-SUN Country Director Mathews Mhuru says the reduced inflation is not consumerate with the cost of foods on the market that has escalated the cost of living for households which he says government must address immediately.

In an interview, Mr. Mhuru adds that the findings also show that the current high cost of living is slowly eroding people’s confidence in the new dawn administration especially that the much anticipated 2022 national budget is in effect but so far, the cost of essential goods keep rising including pivotal commodities like fuel and food.

PHOENIX NEWS