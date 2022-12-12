STUDYING BAROTSELAND MATTER SHOULDNT BE FOR GOOD – LINYUNGANDAMBO

The Linyungandambo has urged its members not to relax just because the new Dawn government has said they are still studying the Barotseland matter. They disclosed that there are not sleeping but finding other ways and options of resolving the situation in Barotseland.

Zambian government shouldn’t take long just to study the Barotseland issue. As far as we are concerned, majority of the leaders in the UPND party are well informed and know what is at stake with the issue of Barotseland.

As Linyungandambo will not finger point them maybe because they have find solace in serving and benefiting for themselves and their families, but will leave them because at one time they did spearhead this crusade and most of them are serving in this government.

As Linyungandambo Will not sleep or keep on waiting as if we are passagers waiting to jump on the unknown bus.

We need a clear road map and clear update from the Zambian government after a month.

We shouldn’t be taken for granted or this process should not take long to receive the official report from the Zambian government. We need to know if they will cooperate with us or not so that we bring other options which are already on the table.

No amount of threats or victimization will stop us. If it’s to die while trying to do the right thing then let it be, our colleagues have already left through the same way but as grandchildren of King Lewanika, will never give up.