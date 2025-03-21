SUBMISSION OF FINGERPRINT FORMS BY NEWLY EMPLOYED TEACHERS



March 21, 2025



The Zambia Police Service would like to urge all newly employed teachers to submit their fingerprint forms at their respective District Education Board Secretary’s (DEBS) offices upon obtaining their letters of appointment.





The fingerprint forms will then be forwarded to Police Headquarters for the required criminal record search.The procession fee is K200=00 (Two Hundred Kwacha only) and there is no express procession fee for this process.





The fee shall be paid by depositing in the respective banks as guided by respective police stations where the finger prints will be lifted from. Further we would like to encourage the public to make use of the online portal https:eservices.gov.zm to make payments.





We would like to emphasize that individual submissions of fingerprint forms at Police Headquarters will not be entertained. Designated officers at Police Headquarters will be solely focused on processing the fingerprint forms submitted through the DEBS offices.





The Zambia Police Service assures all newly recruited teachers that the processing of fingerprints will not, in any way, hinder their ability to report for duty or commence work.





However, it must be noted that those with criminal records who knowingly proceed to report for duty will face automatic revocation of their appointments once identified. This measure is in accordance with the conditions of employment and aims to uphold the integrity of the recruitment process.





We call upon all affected individuals to adhere strictly to this directive to ensure a smooth and efficient process.



Rae Hamoonga

POLICE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER.