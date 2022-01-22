SUBMISSIONS MADE BY STAKEHOLDERS REGARDING CONSTITUTION MAKING PROCESS ARE UNSOLICITED – HAIMBE

Justice Minister Mulambo Haimbe has clarified that submissions made by some stakeholders regarding the Constitution reform process are unsolicited.

And Mr. Haimbe has assured that the constitutional reform process will be consensus, people and stakeholders driven.

He said the commencement of the process which he announced when he appeared on the Hot Seat Programme on Hot FM is an internal process to ensure that his Ministry gets approval from cabinet on the road map that will be taken and has assured that Zambians will play their part in accordance with what is expected.

He said to state that government has commenced the constitutional reform process without the engagement of stakeholders is a misconception which should be ignored.

On Thursday this week, Mr. Haimbe disclosed that government had started the Constitutional reform process and that some stakeholders had already made submissions.