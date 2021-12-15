By Oliver Chisenga

MMD president Nevers Mumba says the removal of subsidies is the correct economic thing to do.

In a statement, Mumba urged the UPND government to implement a two-tariff system.

He said the MMD understands that Zambia cannot sustain paying over US $100 million in fuel and electricity subsidies every month.

“As the MMD, we support the removal of subsidies as it is the correct economic thing to do. We clearly understand that the country cannot sustain paying in excess of 100 million dollars in fuel and electricity subsidies alone per month. Something has got to be done,” he said. “However, we recommend that the government should consider operating a two tariff system in which subsidies for the mines, industrial and commercial clients must go first, while in the case of domestic households, the electricity should be continue being subsidized for now for four reasons.”

Mumba said subsidies should go in order to create cost reflective tariffs that are attractive for foreign direct investment players.

He said the increase in investors in the sector as a result of the cost reflective tariffs would increase forex on the market and bring down the dollar exchange rate.

“This will in turn lower prices of most essential goods and services, including power and fuel. With reduced prices of essential goods and services, government can then also progressively reduce the subsidy on power and fuel for domestic houses until it is at zero,” Mumba said.

He added that the elimination of the unnecessary subsidies, coupled with a stronger kwacha will allow the government to then spend on quality education and health care and the creation of industry that will increase job opportunities and thus improve the general welfare of citizens.