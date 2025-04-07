“Such a Shame”: Zimbabweans React as Government Suspends All US Tariffs After Trump Imposes 18% Duty on Zimbabwe Exports

Mixed Reactions As Zimbabwe Removes Tariffs On US Imports

Zimbabweans have taken to social media to voice mixed reactions after President Emmerson Mnangagwa announced the suspension of all tariffs on goods imported from the United States. The decision came just days after U.S. President Donald Trump slapped an 18% tariff on Zimbabwean exports as part of a sweeping new trade policy.

Mnangagwa made the announcement via his official X account on 6 April 2025, describing it as a gesture of goodwill towards Washington and a step towards deeper economic cooperation.

“The principle of reciprocal tariffs, as a tool for safeguarding domestic employment and industrial sectors, holds merit,” Mnangagwa said.

“However, the Republic of Zimbabwe maintains a policy of fostering amicable relations with all nations, and cultivating adversarial relationships with none.

In the spirit of constructing a mutually beneficial and positive relationship with the United States of America, under the leadership of President Trump, I will direct the Zimbabwean government to implement a suspension of all tariffs levied on goods originating from the United States.

This action underscores our commitment to a framework of equitable trade and enhanced bilateral cooperation.”

“We remove duty based on hot air”

Trump’s announcement had drawn global attention earlier in the week when he unveiled a new tariff regime in the White House Rose Garden. Some countries were hit with a 10% base duty, but Zimbabwe was singled out with an 18% tariff — reportedly due to a $24.1 million trade deficit in 2024 and exports to the U.S. valued at $67.8 million, mostly tobacco, sugar, and ferroalloys.

Reacting to Mnangagwa’s decision, many Zimbabweans questioned the wisdom of unilaterally removing tariffs without negotiating concessions from the U.S.

Writer and international lawyer Petina Gappah was scathing:

“This is such a shame. Zimbabwe imposes a 40% tax on books, violating obligations under the Florence Agreement.

We haven’t even gazetted our AfCFTA tariffs and we consistently flout the SADC Trade Protocol.

But now we are offering duty-free access to U.S. products with nothing in return?

Quo vadis, Zimbabwe? I miss the days when no government policy or legislation was changed without a WHITE PAPER!”

Business analyst Ranga Mberi echoed that sentiment:

“To think the tariffs that Trump claims we charge on US goods is a lie — it’s not even based on any real data.

Now we remove duty based on hot air. No negotiations. No reciprocity. No benefits. Just vibes.”

“Unilateral, rushed and not economically sound”

Others criticised the move for lacking regional consideration. Zimbabwe is currently chairing the Southern African Development Community (SADC), and some believe Mnangagwa should have coordinated a regional response, especially as the European Union and Japan weigh collective action against U.S. tariffs.

Journalist Hopewell Chin’ono described the decision as reactive and poorly thought out:

“This is a knee-jerk reaction. At best, it’s a political move, not an economic one.

Perhaps the president believes this could serve as a sweetener for his removal from the Global Magnitsky sanctions list. A long shot though!

Is Mnangagwa ready for Zimbabwe to become a dumping ground for obsolete and unwanted American goods?

What about Lesotho, and how it has been crippled by these tariffs? Shouldn’t he be defending the entire SADC bloc?

This kind of unilateral decision contradicts everything regional economic cooperation stands for.”

Chin’ono also warned of internal consequences:

“I see some compatriots celebrating. They clearly don’t know this regime well.

He will suspend tariffs, then introduce another domestic tax on those very imports

This is classic sleight of hand – give with one hand, take more with the other.”

Former Tourism Minister Dr Walter Mzembi raised questions about the lack of reciprocity from the U.S.:

“What happens to their 18%? Are you renegotiating that?

How does this improve our export competitiveness in the U.S. market?

This doesn’t make sense unless we get something concrete in return.”

“A surprisingly good call”

However, not everyone was critical. Some applauded the move as consumer-friendly and a potential spark for lowering prices in an economy burdened by inflation.

Opposition senator David Coltart praised the gesture:

“As the general public knows, I rarely find anything positive about ZANU PF policy — but I am happy to give credit where it’s due.

This is one of those occasions. In my view, this is a smart move and I hope it is replicated to imports from other nations too.

Zimbabweans pay far too much for imported goods — especially compared to prices in South Africa and Botswana.

While tariffs can protect fledgling local manufacturers, they shouldn’t be used to shelter inefficiency or poor quality forever.”

Commentator Bernard Mukwaira was equally optimistic:

“This is a surprisingly good call. Not sure why it’s being criticised so heavily.

If this leads to cheaper imports, then we’ll all benefit — especially ordinary Zimbabweans.”

Yet, Prisca Mutema took a more cynical view:

“Zimbabwe becomes the 1st African country to unilaterally remove ALL tariffs on U.S. products — and didn’t even ask for anything in return from Trump’s government.”

Critics have pointed out that Zimbabwe’s key trading partners are not the United States, but South Africa, the UAE, and China. In 2023, exports to South Africa alone accounted for 30% of Zimbabwe’s total exports. By contrast, trade with the U.S. amounted to just over $111 million in total goods.