SUDAN FIGHTING: SPECIAL FORCES AIRLIFT US DIPLOMATS FROM SUDAN

(BBC) The US military has evacuated American diplomats and their families from Khartoum, President Joe Biden has said.

The operation was “fast and clean”, a US official said.

Fewer than 100 people were reportedly evacuated early on Sunday, when three Chinook helicopters landed near the US embassy to collect them.

The French ministry of foreign affairs announced it was also beginning to evacuate its citizens and diplomatic staff from the country.

Fierce violence erupted last week in Khartoum between two opposing armies.

The power struggle between Sudan’s regular army and a paramilitary force called the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) has seen heavy bombardment in the capital city, with hundreds killed and thousands more injured.

“Today, on my orders, the United States military conducted an operation to extract US government personnel from Khartoum,” Mr Biden said in a statement.

In a call with reporters after the mission, Lt Gen Douglas Sims said more than 100 US troops from the Navy Seals and Army Special Forces flew from Djibouti to Ethiopia and then into Sudan, and were on the ground for less than an hour.

Mr Biden thanked Djibouti, Ethiopia and Saudi Arabia, saying they had been “critical to the success of our operation”, and he warmly praised the US embassy staff and military.

The US embassy in Khartoum is now closed.