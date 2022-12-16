Sudanese woman jailed for kissing man

A Sudanese woman charged with adultery has had her life spared and will instead spend six months behind bars after she admitted to kissing a man.

The 20-year-old was initially sentenced to death by stoning, sparking an international outcry.

She confessed in court to being with a man and admitted that the pair had kissed.

Her lawyer, Intisar Abdullah, said the judge “didn’t have many options but to convict her”.

“The thing is she confessed at the court that she was with a man, she is very young and she doesn’t know the complications of the case,” the lawyertold the (BBC News)