Sudden Kwacha appreciation is bad for Zambia; it will hurt economy- father Frank Bwalya

By Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

Kwacha at K18

IMF recently approved a Staff-Level Agreement review pending approval from the IMF Executive Board. However a second disbursement of $188million was approved.

This brings the disbursement to $376million out of the approved $1.3billion Bail-out concessional loan.

The rest of the 38 month Extended Credit Facility disbursement will only be released after Zambia resolves the Debt Restructuring Programme.

Recently Bank of Zambia instituted monetary measures to curb volatility in the exchange rate market and inflation rate.

The rapid appreciation of the Kwacha is therefore attributed to these measures and IMF development and not as a result of economic activities or rise in exports.