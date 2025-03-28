Suge Knight Scolds Kanye West For Mocking JAY-Z & Beyoncé’s Kids

Suge Knight has reprimanded Kanye West for his vile comments about JAY-Z and Beyoncé‘s children.

In his latest interview with The Art of Dialogue from prison, the Death Row Records co-founder put Ye on blast for insulting the Carters’ 7-year-old twins, Rumi and Sir.

“I need to holla at Kanye,” he said. “We never, never disrespect no one’s kids. You don’t talk about Jay and Beyoncé’s children and call them ‘retarded.’ That’s what we won’t do. It’s real consequences for those type of actions.

“I hold people in Hip Hop, people in our community, to higher standards than that. We came a long way as Black people, as slaves, not to protect people’s kids or people that are disabled. That’s not funny to me, not one bit.”

Knight later called Kanye a “bitch” and said “he needs an old-fashioned ass-whooping.”

He also spoke highly of Queen Bey, saying: “What Beyoncé does for Hip Hop and the community of our people, that woman works really, really hard. Her sister, her whole family is good people.”

In one of his most shocking social media rants yet, Kanye West mocked the youngest children of JAY-Z and Beyoncé by claiming that they have learning disabilities.

“WAIT HAS ANYONE EVER SEEN JAY Z AND BEYONCES YOUNGER KIDS. THEYRE RETARDED. NO LIKE LITERALLY. AND THIS IS WHY ARTIFICIAL INSEMINATION IS A BLESSING. HAVING RETARDED CHILDREN IS A CHOICE,” he wrote on X earlier this month.

After deleting the post, he later said: “I NEED EVERYONE TO KNOW THAT I TOOK THE POST ABOUT JAY Z AND BEYONCE’S FAMILY DOWN AND JERRY LORENZO’S FAMILY DOWN BECAUSE THERE WAS A POSSIBILITY OF MY TWITTER BEING CANCELLED BECAUSE IM A GOOD PERSON. I TOOK IT DOWN LIKE DOWN SYNDROME. GET IT. AM I RIGHT. FUCK THE WORLD. REAL TALK. FUCK EEEEVVEEERREEE BODY.”

The Chicago native continued attacking the power couple by writing: “AT LEAST JAY Z AND BEYONCÉ GET TO RAISE THEIR RETARDED ASS KIDS.

“AINT NO CELEBRITY EVER SAID NOTHING TO COME TO MY AID WHEN IT CAME TO THESE WHITE WOMEN TAKING MY KIDS. CAUSE THEY WAS MAD I WAS WEARING TRUMP HAT. FUCK JAY Z AND HIS WHOLE FAMILY. ESPECIALLY HIS SHOOTERS.

“AND NOW THAT YOU THINK JAY Z PUSSY ASS MADE ME TAKE IT DOWN I GOT TO DOUBLE DOWN.”

JAY-Z and Beyoncé have yet to publicly respond to West’s comments, but according to Page Six, the couple are “discussing” taking legal action against their former friend and collaborator.