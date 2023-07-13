SUGELITE SCANDAL: More senior people are involved than those fired so far- Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

By Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

Government Must Explain

1. The 22 Afghans refused entry in South Africa and now harboured in Zambia. South Africa feared that the country would attract terror risks associated with conflicts between Islamic fundamentalists and the USA Government. Government must explain the presence of these Afghans whose presence has placed Zambia in similar security risks.

2. State House stopped Lemmy Kajoba from investigating $15million court pay-out, retirement payments for ex-Ghanaian teachers embezzled by some law firms. How far are these investigations?

3. Sugelite Scandal. More senior people are involved than those fired so far. When will Law Enforcement Agencies arrest the entire line of officials involved?

4. Torture, dehumanizing and brutal treatment of citizens. Torture list now growing; Shabby Chilekwa, Given Phiri, Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba, and Rizwan Patel. Government is determined to hide, cover up and protect the police officers involved.

5. The case of Nathaniel Shamabulo, the eight year old locked up by Matero Police. Doli Incampus principle provides that children under the age of ten years are deemed incapable of forming the intent to commit a crime or tort, especially by reason of age. Officers involved must be dealt with.

6. Price of mealie-meal is unaffordable now averaging K240 per 25kg. Previously the price of mealie-meal is lowest during this period after harvest. It is clear the price will continue to.rise. what’s Government plan to lower the price?

7. Mopani, KCM, Kasenseli Gold and Sugilite Muombe Mine must be taken over ZCCM-IH. But Government is determined to give away these mines to foreign entities. On KCM and Mopani Government has been stating that the matter would be resolved “within amonth” since December 2021!