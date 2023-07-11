SUGILITE-GATE SCANDAL: LUAPULA UPND WELCOMES ARREST OF ITS OFFICIALS

The ruling United Party for National Development (UPND) in Luapula Province has welcomed the arrest of some party officials involved in the illegal mining of Sugilite.

Provincial Trustee Haggai Khumalo says the arrest serves as a warning to leaders in all rank and file that they are not above the law.

Mr. Khumalo adds that many times some individuals had underestimated President Hakainde Hichilema’s insistent caution that corruption will not be tolerated under his watch.

He says many citizens are optimistic that the current aggressive fight against graft will restore confidence in public institutions and promote prudent resource management.

Last weekend, 19 people including former Luapula Province Minister Derricky Chilundika and Northern Province Police Commissioner Grace Mulele were arrested and charged for the alleged illegal mining of Sugilite, a precious mineral that is highly sought after on the international market.

By Joan Musabila

Diamond TV