SUGILITE HAS ONLY DEPLETED AT MUOMBE MINE – KABUSWE





GOVERNMENT says Sugilite has not depleted in Luapula Province as a whole, or anywhere else where manganese is mined across the country. In an interview, Tuesday, Mines Minister Paul Kabuswe said sugilite had only depleted at Moumbe Mine in Luapula Province.





“What the director geological survey was referring to, and this is the true correct position, is that sugilite was discovered at Muombe Mine so what we did as a ministry, is to go now and do a scientific approach to it.





Because what was being done, remember I used to refer to it like you are just digging kandolo (sweet potatoes), [then you discover it] so what we did was to get out a team from the geological survey department.



News Diggers