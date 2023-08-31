SUGILITE STILL INTACT – MWANAKAMPWE

Central Province Permanent Secretary Milner Mwanakampwe has dispelled speculations that the SugiliteMinerals that were impounded by Police officers in Kabwe had been stolen.

Mr. Mwanakampwe refuted the assertion as untrue and incorrect.

Speaking in Kabwe this afternoon when the Inspector General of Police Graphel Musamba paid a Courtesy call on him, Mr. Mwanakampwe said the rumours of the Sugilite going missing were untrue and unfounded.

The Permanent Secretary further praised Police officers in the Province for their dedication and commitment to duty.

He stated that police officers were curtailing a number of illegal activities in the Province like human trafficking and illegal transportation of mineral wealth.

“IG Sir, we are working very well with your officers. There are alot of illegalities that the officers are curtailing such as human trafficking and other vices, ” he said.

The Inspector General of Police is in Central Province to pay a courtesy call on the Correctional Service Commissioner General, Fredrick Chilukuta.

CREDIT: ZP