SUMMARISED EDUCATION SYSTEM : The new curriculum system will run as follows

SUMMARISED EDUCATION SYSTEM



(ZAMBIA 2025 & BEYOND)



The new curriculum system will run as follows:





Grade 1

Grade 2

Grade 3

Grade 4

Grade 5

Grade 6 (Final Primary Exams)

============================



– The “Grade” system at Secondary level will now be referred to as “Form”.





Old New

Grade 7 = Form 1

Grade 8 = Form 2

Grade 9 = Form 3

Grade 10= Form 4 (Final Secondary Exams – “O” Levels)

=============================



Grade 11 = Form 5

Grade 12 = Form 6 (“A” Levels)



Then, tertiary education has reduced in years as follows:





1. University Degree = 3 years

2. Diploma =2 years

3. Certificates will be phased out



Therefore, the 2023 Curriculum Framework will be as follows:



1. Primary school education will end at Grade 6.





2. Learners will not automatically progress to secondary school after sitting examinations at Grade 6.



3. Junior and Senior Secondary School merged into Forms (1 to 4).



4. Introduction of Advanced Secondary level or “A” levels (Form 5 and 6).





5. R.E 2044 and 2046 merged.



6. Social Studies has been split into it’s constituent subjects of Geography, History and Civics.



7. Science 5124 has been abolished. It’s now Physics or Chemistry or both.



8. Integrated Science has been split into it’s constituent subjects of Biology, Physics and Chemistry.





9. Schools to offer specialized “O” level and “A” level pathways depending on the guidelines to be provided.



– Now you know.

– Now you can plan your child’s future with an informed mind.