Summary of what the people of Zambia have grabbed from the expensive side chick Faith Musonda.
1. property worth over K6,000,000 in New Kasama
2. Cash: K65,000,000 (2021)
3. Cash $57,900 (2021)
4. US$ 144,500.00 being money paid towards the purchase of a house in Kingsland City;
5. A farm in Chisamba worth about K6,400,000.00;
6. A plot in Ibex Hill area on which sits Life Television worth K3,516,000.00
7. Government Bonds worth K3,140,000.00
8. Treasury Bills in the sum of K1,100,000.00;
9. sum of K1,219,110.00 held with Madison Finance Limited in a Fixed Term Deposit facility;
10. Assorted jewels worth between US$ 3,450.00 – US$ 4,300.00.
11. A Tafe Tractor 7515; A Plough Disc; A Harrow Disc; a Planter, a Boom Sprayer and a 5tonne Trailer all valued at US$ 54,844.00.
Credit: Zambian Watchdog
She clearly was one of many proxies engaged for the purpose of laundering proceeds of crime.
But this is like trying to kill a snake by throwing stones at the snakes tail. When will the current methodical approach get to crushing the snake’s head? Time to strip immunity was yesterday.
A strong message needs to be sent to potential snakes in our midst.
How many other proxies are hiding the stash that Lungu stole? Have security wings picked up the trail of the externalised loot and started collaborating with foreign governments to recover these huge sums? What has been externalised is most likely several thousand times more than what has currently been forfeited to the State.
We are not impressed with being shown the tip of the hippo’s nostrils. Get the entire bulali hippo.
Totally agree with you on the stripping of immunity. LPM stripped FTJ’s on mere matrix of plunder, what more this one with hardcore evidence of birthday gifts to kids and side chics? FIC isebenze!
And the woman wants to suggest that some of these items are justifably earned after 25 years working for ZNBC.
She is a joker. Look at poor people like Kenneth Maduma who after working at a senior position and longer have nothing close to what has been forfeited to the state by her. She insults the intelligence of poor hard working Zambians
This lady must be very sweet in bed.
Vote wisely in 2026.
I think so.
How can a country prosper?
This is tip of iceberg.