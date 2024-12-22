Summary of what the people of Zambia have grabbed from the expensive side chick Faith Musonda.

1. property worth over K6,000,000 in New Kasama

2. Cash: K65,000,000 (2021)

3. Cash $57,900 (2021)

4. US$ 144,500.00 being money paid towards the purchase of a house in Kingsland City;

5. A farm in Chisamba worth about K6,400,000.00;

6. A plot in Ibex Hill area on which sits Life Television worth K3,516,000.00

7. Government Bonds worth K3,140,000.00

8. Treasury Bills in the sum of K1,100,000.00;

9. sum of K1,219,110.00 held with Madison Finance Limited in a Fixed Term Deposit facility;

10. Assorted jewels worth between US$ 3,450.00 – US$ 4,300.00.

11. A Tafe Tractor 7515; A Plough Disc; A Harrow Disc; a Planter, a Boom Sprayer and a 5tonne Trailer all valued at US$ 54,844.00.

Credit: Zambian Watchdog