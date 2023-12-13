Sunak meets Tory MPs in effort to keep Rwanda from suffering major setback

Rishi Sunak is trying to convince members of his political party to support his important bill about Rwanda before an important vote in Parliament.

This morning, the Prime Minister talked to 15 Conservative MPs at Downing Street. He will have more meetings later today.

The government‘s new law for Rwanda is being talked about and voted on by the MPs tonight.

The plan is made to send people who come to the UK on small boats to a country in East Africa, where they can ask for protection.

Some Conservative party members don’t like the new plan. Some MPs on the right think it might be stopped by the courts. Others think it doesn’t follow international law.

Changes were required because the highest court in the UK stopped the plan in November. They said it could put asylum seekers in danger.