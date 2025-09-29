SUNDAY CHANDA CALLS FOR THOROUGH INVESTIGATION AND ACTION PERTAINING TO TRENDING VIDEO SHOWING VICTIMISATION OF A  PF CADRE

SUNDAY CHANDA CALLS FOR THOROUGH INVESTIGATION AND ACTION PERTAINING TO TRENDING VIDEO SHOWING VICTIMISATION OF A CADRE.





PRESS STATEMENT



We have noted with deep regret the trending video depicting a middle-aged man being subjected to mob violence, which appears to be politically motivated. Such acts of lawlessness have no place in a democratic society.





We therefore call upon the Zambia Police to conduct thorough investigations and ensure that all perpetrators are brought to book without delay. Violence must never be tolerated as a means of resolving political differences.





We further urge all citizens and political actors to uphold peace, tolerance, and respect for the rule of law as the foundation of our democracy.





Zambians have spoken clearly and consistently, through the ballot box and other platforms, that political violence and intimidation is not their desire. They yearn for peaceful engagement, constructive debate, and unity of purpose in driving our nation forward.





We stand with all peace-loving Zambians in rejecting violence and in promoting harmony, mutual respect, and national unity as we head towards the 2026 elections.





Signed:



Hon. Sunday Chanda, MP

Member of Parliament for Kanchibiya Constituency

29th September 2025