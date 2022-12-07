SUNDAY CHANDA DISTRIBUTES RICE SEED IN HIS CONSTITUENCY

Kanchibiya Constituency has expressed readiness in distributing Rice Seed and Fertiliser that were recently procured, to targeted Cooperatives in four wards along the Bangweulu Wetlands.

Area Member of Parliament, Sunday Chanda, has named the benefiting Wards as Chinama, Munikashi, Lulingila and Mbati.

Chanda explains that under the project, 85 Cooperatives will participate under close supervision from the Department of Agriculture in the District.

He states that the intervention is critical for sustainable and social-economic development growth for the area.

Chanda noted that the project, which is in phase one, is a quest to uplift the economic well-being of Kanchibiya in line with the country’s economic transformation agenda anchored in the Vision 2030, 8th National Development Plan and the National Trade Policy.

He says 255 x 20 kilogram bags of rice seed and 344 bags of D-compound Fertiliser have been procured so far.

The Law Maker submits that all Cooperatives under the Programme will cultivate one hectare each and will receive three bags of Rice Seed and four bags of D-compound.

Chanda has since thanked their Royal Highnesses, Kanchibiya Town Council, Councilors, Ward Development Committees and the participating Cooperatives for working hard to ensure the project becomes a reality.

