Sunday Chanda hits back at expulsion claims

Patriotic Front (PF) Kanchibiya Member of Parliament, Sunday Chanda, has dismissed claims of his expulsion from the party, refuting allegations made by the faction led by Miles Sampa and his associates.

Mr. Chanda has stated that there is no vacancy in Kanchibiya Constituency and ruled out the possibility of a by-election.



Reaffirming his dedication to developmental initiatives, Mr. Chanda has underscored key projects he continues to lobby for, including the construction of the Chambeshi to Chinkobo Road, rural electrification, the establishment of a Trades School in Chalabesa, and the expansion of mini water schemes and agricultural support systems across the constituency



He has called for unity and focus, discouraging divisive politics and distractions.

The Kanchibiya Law Maker says this is not the time for politics of division or distraction, saying he has not made any political decision about this future.



And Mr. Chanda has urged the people of Kanchibiya to disregard misinformation and political propaganda aimed at undermining their progress.



He has stated that the journey to transform Kanchibiya into a hub of opportunity and prosperity continues, with or without the noise from political opportunists.

Ends