SUNDAY CHANDA REFUTES BENCHMARKING PARLIAMENTARY REPORT

Ignore all the malicious articles around Kanchibiya.

There has been no such reported CDF benchmarking done in Kanchibiya.

Question:

1. How do you benchmark CDF implementation in Kanchibiya minus talking to the Council (Implementor)?

2. How do you benchmark with engaging the Member of Parliament and CDF Committee?

3. Not even Hon Michelo Kasauta, the alleged delegation leader, is aware of any such benchmarking.

The Council is NOT aware of any such benchmarking. The MP too is not aware. Not even the CDF Committee.

It hurts them that we are focused on delivery.

Lyashi lyamubwalwa, muliko nobuloshi.

Signed:

Hon Sunday Chanda

Member of Parliament