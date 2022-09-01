PF KANCHIBIYA MP SUNDAY CHANDA SALUTES PRESIDENT HH AND THE UPND GOVERNMENT FOR SUCCESSFULLY SECURING US$1.3 BILLION IMF BAILOUT PACKAGE

By Felix Simpungwe in Kanchibiya District

HONOURABLE Sunday Chanda has welcomed the US$1.3 billion given to Zambia by the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

“This is a significant milestone in putting Zambia’s economy back on track,” he said.

The Kanchibiya Law-Maker noted that this has been made possible because the IMF rates Zambia’s commitment to economic reform as strong.

“The sum positive in this development is that IMF will support Zambia’s actions to improve macro economic stability and notably increase social spending,” said Chanda.

He attributed Zambia’s receipt of the IMF package to HH exceptional leadership.

He highlighted the introduction of free education and recruitment of 41,000 health and education workers as notable developments so far under the charge of President Hichilema.

“My overall assessment is that this is a very positive development. The new government is on course,” said Chanda.

During PF reign, Sunday Chanda was known to be a sworn critic of the then opposition leader HH. It goes without saying that Chanda’s eyes have been opened by HH’s unprecedented achievements so far. Well done Bally.

The long awaited US$ 1.3 billion Extended Credit Facility for Zambia has been concluded successfully. This has been confirmed by the IMF in a statement.