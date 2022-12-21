SUNDAY CHANDA SAYS HE WILL BE FAILING IF HE DOES NOT THANK HH’S GOVERNMENT FOR THE INCREASED CDF.

He writes….

We promised. We have delivered.

Zampalm to Nchubula road is critical to a locking Munikashi economic potential but the road has been in a deplorable state for many years now. It is gratifying that works to rehabilitate this road up to Mapoma in particular kapoko have commenced today!

We are committed to continue with the rehabilitation program of this particular road up to Nchubula in 2023 and beyond in order to bring it to motorable standards.

This means ease of access for our rice growing farmers and improved delivery of goods and services by government and the private sector to Munikashi Ward and beyond.

This project is entirely financed from the CDF allocation 2022. I will be failing in my duty if I do not thank Government for the increased CDF allocation.

Let me also thank ZAMPALM Limited for its continued partnership with the people of Kanchibiya!

Once the road is fully motorable, Munikashi’s agriculture sector will do exploits.

Lastly this is the best Christmas gift we can ever give to the people of Munikashi Ward.

Signed:

Sunday Chanda

Member of Parliament

Kanchibiya Constituency

21st December 2022

kanchibiya #building_kanchibiya_together #feeder_roads #ruraldevelopment