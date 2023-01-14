SUNDAY CHANDA SHOWERS PRASISES ON NEW DAWN GOVERNMENT

……as he embarks on CDF monitoring of projects using the the CDF Monitoring vehicle

January 14th, 2023 – Kanchibiya

Kanchibiya Member of Parliament Sunday Chanda has thanked the New Dawn Government under President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA for delivering the CDF Project Monitoring Vehicle to the constituency.

Hon. Chanda says this development will definitely make tracking and measuring of results much easier. He says the team will also be able to throw light on the impact of development interventions in Kanchibiya in real time.

“I have commenced the monitoring and evaluation (M&E) of projects in my constituency using the CDF Monitoring vehicle given to the constituency”.

Hon. Chanda says the vehicle will be able to reach the unreached in the quest to bring development to all residents of Kanchibiya Constituency.

The area lawmaker says he will be failing in his duties if he does not thank the New Dawn Government for making it possible.

In the 2022 National Budget, CDF saw an unprecedented increase in the size of funding and scope of its mandate. For the year 2022, CDF was increased from K1.6 to K25.7 million per constituency while being expanded to include additional components such as youth and women empowerment programs as well as secondary school bursaries.