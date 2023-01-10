SUNDAY CHANDA THANKS NEW DAWN GOVERNMENT

January 9th, 2023 – Kanchibiya

Kanchibiya Member of Parliament Sunday Chanda has thanked the New Dawn Government under President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA for delivering the CDF Project Monitoring Vehicle to the constituency.



Hon. Chanda says this development will definitely make tracking and measuring of results much easier. He says the team will also be able to throw light on the impact of development interventions in Kanchibiya in real time.



“In rolling out development in Kanchibiya Constituency, effective monitoring and evaluation (M&E) of projects has remained a huge challenge. This is also true for the agricultural sector which we seek to unlock in order to become a food basket of the region”.

Hon. Chanda says the vehicle will be able to reach the unreached in the quest to bring development to all residents of Kanchibiya Constituency.



The area lawmaker says he will be failing in his duties if he does not thank the New Dawn Government for making it possible.

In the 2022 National Budget, CDF saw an unprecedented increase in the size of funding and scope of its mandate. For the year 2022, CDF was increased from K1.6 to K25.7 million per constituency while being expanded to include additional components such as youth and women empowerment programs as well as secondary school bursaries.

(C)THE FALCON