SUNDAY CHANDA URGES PF MEMBERS TO LET LUNGU REST



17th December, 2024



Kanchibiya PF member of parliament Sunday Chanda has called on fellow PF members to allow former president Edgar Lungu to rest, citing his advancing age. Chanda notes that some individuals’ political and economic survival appears to be heavily dependent on Lungu’s continued involvement in public affairs.





In a statement, Chanda emphasized that Lungu is not getting any younger, implying that it’s time for him to take a backseat and enjoy his retirement. This comes after Lungu recently announced his return to active politics, vowing not to allow factions within the party.





Chanda’s plea has sparked interest, with some speculating about the future of the Patriotic Front (PF) and Lungu’s role within the party. While some have welcomed Lungu’s return to politics, others have expressed concerns that his involvement may create divisions within the party.





Chanda’s statement is seen as a call for the PF to move forward and allow new leaders to emerge, rather than relying on Lungu’s influence. However, it remains to be seen how Lungu and other PF members will respond to Chanda’s plea.