SUNDAY CHANDA WANTS CHURCH TO PROMOTE PEACE

KANCHIBIYA Constituency Member of Parliament Sunday Chanda says Zambia is not only an oasis of peace, but also a nation that places faith in God at the center of its aspirations.

Chanda notes that this has culminated in the declaration of Zambia as a Christian nation.

The law maker notes that the church in Zambia is expected to play an active and not a passive role in the life of the nation spiritually, politically, socioeconomically and culturally.

He says the history of the nation bears witness that the church has consistently played both an active and catalytic role at different stages.

Chanda notes that the church in particular and other religious groups in general, have a pivotal role to play in ensuring continued and enhanced enduring peace and tranquility in Zambia.

He further says the church has multiple responsibilities and inter-relationships with formal and informal structures and institutions in the country.

Chanda notes that among these responsibilities is making meaningful and unbiased contributions towards improving the spiritual, political, socioeconomic and cultural wellbeing of the masses.

He however says the church also needs an enabling regulatory and interactive environment from larger society and its representatives.

