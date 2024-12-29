SUNDAY HAILS K5 BILLION STABILITY FACILITY

SUNDAY HAILS K5BN STABILITY FACILITY



KANCHIBIYA Constituency Member of Parliament Sunday Chanda says the K5 billion Stability and Resilience Facility (SRF) launched by the Bank of Zambia (BoZ) is a proactive step towards addressing the economic and financial challenges posed by the 2023/24 drought and energy shortages.





Chanda is of the view that the SRF could stabilise the economy by supporting agriculture, enhancing financial stability, and mitigating external shocks, thereby, addressing food insecurity, rising production costs and financial sector struggles.





In a statement, Chanda emphasised the need for transparency in the implementation of the SRF, ensuring that the most affected and viable businesses benefited from the facility.





He noted that clear transparent criteria must guide the disbursement of funds and mechanisms for accountability and oversight would be established to prevent misuse.





“The disbursement of funds must be guided by clear, transparent criteria to ensure that the most affected and viable businesses benefit,” Chanda stated.



Daily Revelation