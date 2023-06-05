SUNZU IS EAGER TO PLAY FOR CHIPOLOPOLO AGAIN AS MABIKA REMAINS A DOUBT.

Zambia National Team Coach Avram Grant has revealed that defender Stophila Sunzu has expressed his eagerness to play for the national team once again. Grant shared this news during a media briefing held this afternoon at the Football House in Lusaka.

Grant stated, “I had a conversation with Sunzu, and he demonstrated his desire to represent the national team once more, which is why I have selected him.” Sunzu, who played a crucial role in Zambia’s triumphant Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) campaign in 2012, had faced concerns from football fans about his commitment to the national team. In the past, he failed to honor a call-up due to COVID-19 restrictions in China preventing his travel to Zambia.

While Sunzu has shown his willingness to return to international duty, Grant expressed uncertainty about the availability of another player, Aime Mabika. Grant explained that Mabika’s situation goes beyond football matters, and even including him in the squad raised doubts. During the previous assignment against Lesotho, Mabika failed to report for national team duty due to the government’s failure to issue him a Zambian passport. Although Mabika made his debut in a friendly match against Congo Brazzaville, he has yet to appear in an official match.

Furthermore, Coach Grant disclosed that two players, whose names remain undisclosed, did not exhibit the desire to represent the national team and that they won’t be part of his final squad.