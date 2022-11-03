SUNZU RECALLED TO NATIONAL TEAM

Chipolopolo stand-in coach Moses Sichone has named his 24-member provisional squad for the November 17 international friendly against Israel during the international window.

Sichone has summoned a blend of youth and experience with 2012 Africa Cup winning defender Stoppilla Sunzu recalled to the national team while under-20 Cosafa winning goalkeeper Jeban Tembo has been drafted in the squad, a few days after featuring for the under-23 team that qualified to the final round of the Morocco 2023 Africa Cup of Nations where they will face Egypt.

Others making a return are Czech Republic based Benson Sakala and Kondwani Chiboni while Patson Daka, Fashion Sakala, Lubambo Musonda, Emmanuel Banda, Kings Kangwa and Frankie Musonda are among the high-profile call ups.

Tanzania based Clatous Chama, and his on-fire teammate Moses Phiri are also in the squad.

The match will be played at the Petach Tikva Stadium with Zambia using the match as preparation for the Ivory Coast 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers that resume in March next year.

Zambia will play Lesotho in back-to-back fixtures in March as part of their Group H engagements.

FAZ has kept the Chipolopolo fully engaged across FIFA windows as part of keeping the team competitive ahead of competitions.

FULL SQUAD

(GOALKEEPERS)

Toaster Nsabata (Sekhukhune-RSA), Jeban Tembo (Red Arrows), Lawrence Mulenga (Power Dynamos)

(DEFENDERS)

Frankie Musonda (AYR United-Scotland), Benedict Chepeshi (Red Arrows), John Chishimba (Zesco United), Tandi Mwape (TP Mazembe-DRC), Dominic Chanda (Kabwe Warriors), Stoppilla Sunzu (Cangzhou Mighty Lions-China), Kondwani Chiboni (Nkana), Luka Banda (Napsa Stars)

(MIDFIELDERS)

Edward Chilufya (Midtjylland-Demark), Benson Sakala (FK Viagem Pribram-Czech Republic), Lameck Banda (Lecce-Italy), Emmanuel Banda (Djurgardens-Sweden), Roderick Kabwe (Sekhukhune-RSA), Kings Kangwa (Crvens Zvezda-Serbia), Clatous Chama (Simba SC-Tanzania), Lubambo Musonda (Horsens-Denmark), Rally Bwalya (Amazulu-RSA), Prince Mumba (NK Istra 1961-Croatia)

(STRIKERS)

Patson Daka (Leicester-England), Moses Phiri (Simba SC-Tanzania), Fashion Sakala (Glasgow Rangers-Scotland)

(CREDIT: FAZ Media)