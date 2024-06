SUNZU’S CONTRACT TERMINATED!

Chipolopolo defender Stoppila Sunzu is now uncertain about his future after his team, Cangzhou Mighty Lions , decided to terminate his contract just months after he rejoined them.

The club released the following statement:

“After careful consideration and in accordance with the team’s development plan, the club has withdrawn the registration of player Stoppila Sunzu from the first team. We thank Stoppila and wish him good luck.”

Credit_ grindstone tv