Super Bowl champion Antonio Brown is nearly $3M in debt, files for bankruptcy

Antonio Brown is a former NFL player who spent 12 seasons in the league. A sixth-round pick by the Pittsburgh Steelers, he also played for the New England Patriots and Tampa Buccaneers. Reports indicated that he earned $80.7 million during his career.

His career ended bizarrely when he took off his jersey and left in the middle of his last game for the Buccaneers in January 2022. In April 2023, Brown took ownership of the professional indoor football team Albany Empire. His inability to pay the National Arena League’s operating costs led to the club’s expulsion from the league shortly after he took charge.

Also, players and coaches threatened to sue him after he allegedly removed their final-game paychecks from their bank accounts, according to Bleacher Report. His financial situation worsened when a warrant for missed child support payments led to his arrest in October 2023.

On May 15 this year, Brown filed for bankruptcy in the United States Bankruptcy Court of the Southern District of Florida. Per the filing, he claimed almost $3 million in debt to eight creditors, according to the Bleacher Report. In addition, he claimed $50,000 or less in assets.

His debts include $1.2 million he was ordered by a court to pay Florida truck driver Anton Tumanov after he failed to appear in court for an assault case in 2022. He also owes a contractor nearly $29,000. The contractor worked for him at a concert in March 2023.

According to the Bleacher Report, he disclosed in his bankruptcy filing that he further owes money to a marketing firm that had sued him in 2021 for allegedly failing to pay commission on more than $2 million in earnings.

Brown has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, which allows businesses and individuals to reorganize assets to pay creditors in the future, according to the platform.