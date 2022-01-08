SUPERSPORT HIRES CHAMANGA TO BE PART OF AFCON ANALYSTS

2012 AFCON winning Zambian striker James Chamanga has been listed amongst the expert analysts expected to grace the Supersport TV screens during the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations which kicks off this Sunday in Cameroon.

Chamanga who is currently on the books of Red Arrows scored at four consecutive AFCON tournaments between 2006 and 2012. He will join other renowned football stars such as South Africa’s Teko Modise, former Black Stars marksman Asamoah Gyan and many others in giving studio expert views and analysis during the course of the African football showpiece.

This is according to the list released by Multichoice and making rounds on Supersports’ news channel ‘Blitz’.