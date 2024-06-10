SUPPORT HH’S FIGHT AGAINST TRIBALISM- CARITAS

Caritas Chipata Governance Unit Programmes Coordinator JOHN ZULU has appealed to Zambians to support President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA’S stance on hate speech, tribalism and nepotism.

Mr ZULU says President HICHILEMA’s stance to stiffen laws around the vices is welcome and should not be politicized.

He says the One Zambia, One Nation motto should be preserved and adhered to by all.

Mr. ZULU says it is in the interest of all Zambians to see the country united regardless of political affiliation.

This is contained in a statement issued by Mr Zulu and made available to ZNBC News in Chipata.