SUPPORT PRESIDENT HICHILEMA’S STANCE ON CONSTITUTION REFORMS

17/3/25



President Hakainde Hichilema’s timely call upon Zambians to support amendments to the current constitution is progressive and most welcome.



It’s gratifying to note that the Republican President desires to facilitate a consultative and consensus-building process.





However, it’s most unfortunate that some politicians who are ever opposed to anything government says or proposes are bent on taking a route that holds the potential to disrupt the peace Zambians are enjoying and plunge the country into choas and anarchy, by inciting citizens to protest instead of engaging government since this is a people driven process.



In view of the foregoing, we urge all patriotic Zambians to support the Republican President’s proposed empowerment of women, the youth, delimitation process in order to take development to every corner of Zambia,

as well as improving the welfare of the general citizenry by amending the law, which is an impediment to their advancement, and ignore the rantings and outbursts of the President’s usual armchair critics.



Issued by:



Spuki Mulemwa

UPND Western Province Presidential Campaign Team Spokesperson.