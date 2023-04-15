Support Yo Maps’s Show , He is Talented and Bukatah Will be there – Yo Maps’ ex-girlfriend Mwizukanji

Recently, Yo Maps’ ex-girlfriend, Mwizukanji, made a public statement asking her fans to support Yo Maps’ upcoming show because he is a talented artist and their daughter will be in attendance. Despite not being present at the show herself, Mwizukanji urged her followers to show their support for the artist, emphasizing the importance of supporting the local music industry.

Yo Maps, born Elton Mulenga, is a Zambian singer and songwriter known for his soulful and emotional ballads. He has amassed a large following in Zambia and beyond, thanks to his unique sound and heartfelt lyrics. His music has touched the hearts of many, including his ex-girlfriend, Mwizukanji.

Although they have since parted ways, Mwizukanji still recognizes the talent and potential of her former partner. In her statement, she implored her fans to show their support for Yo Maps, highlighting the importance of uplifting local artists and promoting the Zambian music industry.

Mwizukanji’s gesture is not only a testament to the strong bond that still exists between her and Yo Maps, but it also shows the importance of putting personal differences aside and supporting the greater good. It is refreshing to see individuals who have gone through a breakup still able to appreciate the talents and accomplishments of their former partners.

Additionally, Mwizukanji’s statement also emphasizes the importance of promoting and supporting local artists. The Zambian music industry has come a long way, and it is through the collective efforts of fans, artists, and industry players that it will continue to grow and thrive.

In conclusion, Mwizukanji’s request to support Yo Maps is a call to action for all music lovers to support local talent and uplift the Zambian music industry. Despite their past, Mwizukanji still recognizes Yo Maps’ talent and encourages others to do the same. Let us all take a cue from her and support our local artists, for it is only through our collective efforts that we can take the music industry to greater heights.