Supporters for independent candidate caused Chirundu ‘flare-up’ – Mweetwa … They feared police would rig elections for UPND

By Chinoyi Chipulu

UPND spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa has described reported violence in Chirundu as a ‘flare-up’ which was started by supporters of the independent, Wilfred Mweene, who feared that police were going to rig the elections against their candidate.

And Mweetwa said the eight victories recorded in nine local government by-elections by the ruling party is encouraging, especially with the general elections around the corner in 2026.

