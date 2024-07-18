supreme Court of Ghana has postponed ruling on anti-LGBTQ bill

The Supreme Court of Ghana has postponed its ruling on a petition seeking to block parliament from transmitting a highly contentious anti-LGBTQ bill to President Nana Akufo-Addo for final approval.

The deferment implies that discussions surrounding the bill, which has been a focal point of Ghana’s political landscape since its passage by parliament in February, will not be a part of the dialogue leading up to December’s presidential election.

Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo, heading the five-member Supreme Court panel had announced that the court will fast-track the case. However, the proceedings have been adjourned indefinitely, with no specific date set for further deliberations.

Ghana’s Attorney-General, Godfred Dame, expressed approval of the court’s decision, stating to the press, “I believe the court has taken a fair approach.”

The bill, known as the “Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill”, faces legal challenges from two separate lawsuits, triggering widespread international criticism for its perceived infringement on human rights.

Richard Dela Sky, a prominent broadcaster, is challenging the bill’s constitutionality, arguing it violates multiple provisions of Ghana’s 1992 Constitution.

Amanda Odoi, the other plaintiff, seeks a restraining order to prevent the parliament speaker, the attorney-general, and the clerk of parliament from forwarding the bill to President Akufo-Addo for his signature.

The legislation proposes prison terms ranging from six months to three years for engaging in LGBTQ sex acts and sentences of three to five years for promoting or funding LGBTQ activities. It has garnered support within Ghana’s conservative societal framework while eliciting strong opposition from human rights advocates.