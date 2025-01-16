SUPREME COURT OVERTURNS DEATH SENTENCE IN LUWINGU MURDER CASE





FREEDOM AFTER DEATH ROW



By GRACE CHAILE



A Luwingu farmer has walked free after spending 12 years behind bars for a murder conviction that the Supreme Court has now overturned.



Davies Chishala, a peasant farmer, was acquitted of murdering Frederick Mulamba, 65, during a drinking spree in 2012.





The Supreme Court, in a judgement delivered by Justice Evans Hamaundu, quashed the earlier High Court ruling, citing insufficient evidence to prove beyond reasonable doubt that Mulamba’s death resulted from an assault by Chishala.





This decision overturns a 2014 Kasama High Court judgment, where Chishala then 39 and his co-accused, Tony Nyemba, 50, were sentenced to death for the murder. Nyemba, however, was released earlier on medical grounds.



Chishala’s freedom marks the end of a tumultuous chapter in his life, where the initial ruling hinged on testimonies and a post-mortem report indicating Mulamba died of hypovolemic shock and abdominal trauma.





Witnesses at the time claimed that Chishala and Nyemba had assaulted Mulamba with a stick and a brick during a drunken altercation.



Despite the allegations, the Supreme Court ruled that the prosecution failed to establish a clear link between the injuries and Mulamba’s death, leading to Chishala’s acquittal.





After over a decade of incarceration, Chishala stepped out of the courtroom a free man, leaving behind the shadow of a death sentence.



