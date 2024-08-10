SUPREME COURT RULING ON RETIREMENT AGE MUST BE RESPECTED IF WE ARE TO UPHOLD THE INDEPENDENCE OF ARMS OF GOVERNMENT

By Chanoda Ngwira F

I know my writings are mostly political in nature, however, allow me to divert a bit today though not necessarily diverting completely from political discourses. Let me have my opinion on the hot issue going round regards retirement age as per Supreme Court Judgement.

The recent Supreme Court ruling in the case of Martin Nyambe v KCM, which establishes the retirement age at 55 years, stands as a pivotal legal precedent. This decision holds significant weight in maintaining the respect and independence of the different branches of government. Disregarding this ruling could potentially erode the authority of the judiciary, leading to a lack of faith in the legal system’s ability to uphold justice.

Neglecting to honor judgments made by the Supreme Court and indeed any other Court may not only undermine the judiciary’s standing but also weaken public trust in the legal framework designed to govern society. Consequently, a failure to adhere to such legal precedents could set a dangerous precedent of flouting judicial decisions, thereby jeopardizing the fundamental principles on which the legal system operates.

If adjustments to the retirement age are deemed necessary, it is imperative that such modifications are pursued through appropriate legislative channels. This approach ensures that any alterations are made in accordance with the rule of law, upholding the integrity of the judicial system. By respecting the decisions put forth by the judiciary, the balance of power among the different arms of government remains intact, safeguarding the principles of a democratic society.

(Chanoda Ngwira is a public Administrator, former Trade Unionist, Teacher, writer, Public Speaker politician and political commentator… For private comments you may email chanodangwira@yahoo.com or orisonconsult@gmail.com)