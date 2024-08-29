SURESH DESAI IS NEW FRA BOARD CHAIRMAN



Suresh Desai under Frederick Chiluba’s MMD served as Minister of Agriculture and member of Parliament for Monze central.



According to NAIS, Agriculture Minister Reuben Mtolo unveiled the new Food Reserve Agency (FRA) board of directors with a call to the agency to immediately ensure the nation has strategic maize reserves.



Mtolo says the board must quickly move into the country to supplement the 650,000mt of maize the government bought from Tanzania.



He says this should be added to the current stock of 530,000mt the agency already has in its reserve.



He has also instructed the new board to immediately move the maize from the main FRA sheds to the satellite depots in the 84 districts affected by the drought under the drought response programme.



The New FRA board of directors will be Chaired by SURESH DESAI while the Vice Chairperson is RICHARD LISIMBA.



The other members include MUTINTA MUNDIA, YOTAM MKANDAWIRE, Dr KENNETH MSISKA, RUTH MUNDAZI, PERCY MUSONDA, SHADRECK MUNGALABA, STANLEY MUTALE and MUKUMBUTA MUKUMBUTA.



And the New Board Chairperson who is also Former Minister of Agriculture, SURESH DESAI, has assured the nation that there will be sufficient maize stocks in the country to guarantee food security.