Surface-to-Air helicopter attack costs Kampyongo

THE daring daytime assault on a UPND campaign helicopter in Shiwang’andu District by supporters of the vanquished PF regime earned Kampyongo a free night in police custody and a bumpy 740km ride to the remote crime scene on police Land Cruiser with a bad suspension.

Kampyongo, who was the Minister of Police in the PF regime, had a brutal stance against the then opposition with his supporters declaring the remote undeveloped Shiwang’andu District a no go area for the opposition.

In 2015, now Republican Vice President W.K Nalumango and former First Lady Maureen Mwanawasa stared death in the face when they attempted to sell their political message in Shiwang’andu.

As their helicopter was about to land at a dusty school sports field, supporters of Kampyongo from the ground unleashed volleys of missiles on the aircraft using catapults and hands with some stones coming dangerously close to the aircraft leading to the pilot to abort landing and make an escape from the carnage.

In scenes comparable only to the Black Hawk Down scenario in Mogadishu, Somalia, the visibly shaken and traumatized Nalumango and Mwanawasa wept.

However, Kampyongo in his usual brush and boastful tone defended the attack.

“‘….You see, these UPND people are just arrogant and they got what they deserved. … Even you, do you think I can come and enter your house, address your wife? This is anarchy they were asking for and they got it,’ Kampyongo retorted.

However, police wearing the same boots they rammed on the ground saluting him, nabbed him and kept him at Chelstone Police Cells away from the luxurious Woodlands Police Station preferred by politicians and at 02:00 hours threw him on the back of Hard Body Land Cruiser for a trek back his rural constituency to account for the attack on an aircraft which is a serious crime in Zambia.

Kalemba