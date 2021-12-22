By Stanley Soko.
A Lusaka resident Thomas Ngoma says that he is overjoyed by President’s Lungu willingness to be investigated for corruption even when no law enforcement agency has called on him for criminal interview.
“If President Lungu’s call to be arrested is true, then it’s a good thing but he must not end there,” said Ngoma. “He must be able to say look here President Hichilema, I have clean hands, I immediately demand that my immunity be lifted so that I am investigated”.
Another Lusaka resident Binwell Mwansa said he was however surprised by the former President’s call to be arrested when no one has said he must be arrested.
“President Lungu ran the most corrupt government since Zambia’s independence and now he wants to be arrested for it. Great news!”.
Several Zambian newspapers have quoted the former President as having called for his arrest instead of those that surround him.
“I know it’s me they are looking for, let them arrest me instead of ‘harassing’ those around me”.
The former President however fell shy in mentioning who exactly is being harassed.
The rubbish of this article is that people want us to believe that presidential immunity stops investigating agencies to their job. You can investigate and present evidence. The lifting of Immunity should be for purpose of arresting the man. The current stupid approach were you arrest someone and then start investigation should stop.
In Bemba there is a saying,’ NUNUNU!’, if he is saying from his heart please willingly ba Lungu can you surrender your immunity and allow the law to do the right job, otherwise bakalamba you are hiding in a blanket inside a locked house while shouting outsiders who can not harm you. Please if you mean what you say with your heart and God you that you serve, can you open the door and come out so that the law can visit you freely.