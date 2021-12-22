By Stanley Soko.

A Lusaka resident Thomas Ngoma says that he is overjoyed by President’s Lungu willingness to be investigated for corruption even when no law enforcement agency has called on him for criminal interview.

“If President Lungu’s call to be arrested is true, then it’s a good thing but he must not end there,” said Ngoma. “He must be able to say look here President Hichilema, I have clean hands, I immediately demand that my immunity be lifted so that I am investigated”.

Another Lusaka resident Binwell Mwansa said he was however surprised by the former President’s call to be arrested when no one has said he must be arrested.

“President Lungu ran the most corrupt government since Zambia’s independence and now he wants to be arrested for it. Great news!”.

Several Zambian newspapers have quoted the former President as having called for his arrest instead of those that surround him.

“I know it’s me they are looking for, let them arrest me instead of ‘harassing’ those around me”.

The former President however fell shy in mentioning who exactly is being harassed.