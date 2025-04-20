SUSAN TEMBO RALLIES SIAVONGA BEHIND YOUTH, WOMEN INCLUSION AND CONSTITUTIONAL REFORMS



20/04/25



Siavonga – UPND National Youth Trustee Susan Tembo has stepped up her grassroots mobilization efforts, engaging women and youths from the ruling party during a community outreach tour of Siavonga District.



Tembo visited Mutuba, Mulimya, and Nanyanga wards, where she held interactive meetings focused on ending early marriages, fighting sexual violence, and promoting the rights of young people.



“Let our children enjoy the benefits of free education, not be pushed into early marriages,” she said. “Education is a right, and we must protect it.”



Tembo commended the UPND government for rolling out free education and skills training programs supported through the Constituency Development Fund (CDF), calling them transformative for young people and vulnerable communities.



She also took time to sensitize the community on the importance of the ongoing constitutional amendment process, stating that the reforms will open up space for youth, women, and persons with disabilities to participate meaningfully in governance and advocate for their rights in Parliament.



Meanwhile, Siavonga District UPND Chairlady Belita Nweemba praised the government’s push for constitutional reform, especially the proposed delimitation exercise. She described it as economically strategic, saying it would improve resource distribution, enhance service delivery, and strengthen political representation in marginalized area.