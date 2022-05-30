A public prosecutor in Nakonde has been forced to go home to change his suit after a suspect defecated and threw feaces on him in court.

Just when the session was about to start, 40-year-old Novic Siame did the unthinkable that has left the court smelling even after cleaning, reports Chete FM’s Christabel Chulu.

It not the first time Siame who is accused of theft is causing drama in court but today was the worst.

He has previously urinated and defecated in his trousers while in court on occasions he was supposed to take plea.

Court session has resumed as Siame remains in remand.

Chete FM news has learned that a medical examination conducted on him revealed that he’s mentally fit and now raises questions as to why he acts like this.

Chete FM News