SUSPECTED ABDUCTORS TO APPEAR IN COURT SOON – HAMOONGA

By Womba Kasela

Police Spokesperson, Rae Hamoonga, says the suspected abductors of the recently rescued 13 girls will appear before the court once the victims recover and can narrate what transpired.

Speaking to Byta FM in an exclusive interview, Hamoonga states that the girls need to first recuperate as they were been held hostage for more than five months and were traumatized.

He further adds that Police are currently conducting legal formalities while the girls undergo medical therapy.

Hamoonga has since assured that Police will be able to issue a formal statement once the girls are interviewed.

On Tuesday, President Hakainde Hichilema and First Lady Mutinta Hichilema hosted a private luncheon for the 13 girls accompanied by Health Minister and immediate family members.