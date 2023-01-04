SUSPECTED CADRES CAUSE CONFUSION AT LUSAKA’S CHILENJE MARKET
By Joan Musabila
Suspected UPND cadres have allegedly demolished Chilenje market shelter in Lusaka, replacing it with a container.
A check by Diamond News found a container had been erected, displacing several mobile money booth operators.
But Kabwata Member of Parliament Andrew Tayengwa says the container has been legally erected with documentation adding that the decision to remove the shelter is in an effort to curb drug and alcohol abuse.
“When you vote for me as president, cadres will be a thing of the past”.
Chronicles of a HUGE liar that eventually became president.
I think African politicians are just plain stupid. His friend just got voted out because of cadres, and now, he is doing exactly the same.