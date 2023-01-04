SUSPECTED CADRES CAUSE CONFUSION AT LUSAKA’S CHILENJE MARKET

By Joan Musabila

Suspected UPND cadres have allegedly demolished Chilenje market shelter in Lusaka, replacing it with a container.

A check by Diamond News found a container had been erected, displacing several mobile money booth operators.

But Kabwata Member of Parliament Andrew Tayengwa says the container has been legally erected with documentation adding that the decision to remove the shelter is in an effort to curb drug and alcohol abuse.